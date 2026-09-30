Key leaders absent, Opposition bloc rejects Rahul Gandhi as its face: BJP

Reacting to INDIA bloc meeting on Wednesday, the BJP attacked the alliance leaders for allegedly peddling “pre-packaged excuses” for their eventual defeat in the upcoming elections.

Underlining the absence of key opposition leaders from the meet, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it indicated that the alliance itself was not in favour of accepting Rahul Gandhi as its leader.

“Despite successive electoral defeats, the Congress Party, instead of engaging in introspection and apologising, continues to spread confusion, allegations and lies… the absence of key alliance partners from the INDI Alliance meeting has raised questions about its unity,” Chouhan told reporters at the BJP headquarters.

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Calling the call for ‘save democracy’ marches an “attempt to protect dynastic politics”, he said the people would not accept the politics of dynasticism, adding that the Congress and the Opposition bloc are “looking for excuses for their defeats by questioning constitutional institutions, the judiciary and the electoral process”.

“Why was Akhilesh Yadav not present at the meeting if the issue was so important, particularly when elections are due in a state like Uttar Pradesh… M K Stalin was also absent. The DMK has even said that wherever the Congress is present, it will not sit with it. Arvind Kejriwal was also absent. Uddhav Thackeray did not join physically but participated virtually,” he said.

“There was no information about Hemant Soren. The condition of the INDI Alliance has now become such that, ‘Ek dil ke tukde hazaar hue, koi idhar gira, koi udhar gira’. The truth is that the INDI Alliance is not prepared to accept Rahul Gandhi as its leader,” he also said.

Chouhan said the outcome of the meeting was: “Zero vision, 100 per cent frustration and an advance excuse for defeat”.

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“They are preparing the ground for defeat even before the upcoming elections and are already looking for excuses for their defeat. A programme titled ‘Save democracy march’ has been announced from 2nd to 8th October. This is… ‘save dynasty march’. However, the people have decided that they will no longer allow dynastic politics to continue,” he said.

Whenever elections approach, he added, the INDIA bloc, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge “either start questioning the courts or begin politicising constitutional institutions”.

“If any court delivers a verdict that does not suit them, they question the judiciary…Rahul Gandhi goes to foreign soil and advocates intervention by foreign powers in India’s democracy. And they talk about the country? They talk about the country’s democracy?” he said.

“After trying every tactic and still failing to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji from the hearts of the people, they are once again conspiring to create anarchy and unrest in the country…,” he said.

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Accusing the Congress of having “committed the sin of dismissing elected governments more than 50 times”, Chouhan alleged that if there were “people who changed chief ministers like clothes, they were Congress leaders”. Emergency, too, was imposed by a Congress leader, he added.

Throwing the party’s weight behind the Election Commission of India yet again, Chouhan sought to underline that a “clean voter list is the soul of democracy”.

“If the voter list is not clean, democracy will die. Why should the voter list not be purified? Why should the name of a person who is no longer in this world…remain on the voter list? If a person is residing in two places, in a city or village, why should their name not be removed from one place? Why should the name of a person who is not even a citizen of the country be on the voter list? The voter list must be purified,” he said.

Chouhan added that as far as procedures were concerned, it is the Election Commission “that will decide what should and should not be done” and not the Opposition.

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“Constitutional institutions will perform their duties independently. The entire world is aware of India’s democracy and its EVM system. It is through these same EVMs that the Congress won elections in Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

“Mamata Banerjee will not decide who remains the Prime Minister of the country or who becomes the chief minister of a state… people of the country decide…,” he added.