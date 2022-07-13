BJP attacks former Vice President Hamid Ansari over Pak journalist’s claims

The BJP on Wednesday took up “TV and social media” reports on a Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza’s claims that former Vice President Hamid Ansari had invited him to India and that he had shared the information he collected during his visits with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and demanded a response from Ansari and the Congress.

Mirza, a Pakistani journalist, has claimed that former Vice President Ansari invited him to India five times between 2005-2011. “Mirza said during his India visit, he met him (Ansari) and shared information that is sensitive and secret. We should not forget that the post of Vice President is a Constitutional post and there are many issues that cannot be shared as they are linked to the nation’s security,” BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

The BJP spokesperson said that both the Congress, which was in power then, and Ansari should tell the nation whether these instances occurred. Bhatia alleged that Ansari had invited a person from “a country that is known to support terrorism to speak about counter terrorism”.

“This is their policy to fight terrorism,” Bhatia said. “India has been leading the campaign against terrorism and the Congress government invited a person who was given information that was used against our country and its people,” he added.

“This (information) has not been shared once, but five times. He says this information was used against India by the ISI to weaken India,” Bhatia alleged.

Bhatia also sought answers from the former Vice President. “Is it true that you invited him and violated the rule that no government or institution would work against the interests or hurt the security of the nation? Did you invite this person and share secret and sensitive matters, officially or unofficially?” Bhatia asked. He said that if former Vice President Ansari had done so, he should “share it with the current dispensation to show that you are committed to this nation”.

Bhatia also asked if Ansari had been cautioned by intelligence agencies that the journalist was sharing his information with the ISI.

Bhatia took a swipe at the Congress, named Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and said that the opposition party had a history of standing “for the family not for the nation”. He also asked Ansari if he had taken instructions from the Gandhis to invite the journalist

Media reports said Mirza made the claims in a recent interaction with fellow journalist and YouTuber Shakil Chaudhary