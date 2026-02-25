Congress compromised, Rahul Gandhi puppet in hands of foreign power: BJP

From Bofors to Bhopal gas tragedy, the BJP on Wednesday launched a stinging attack on the Congress, calling the party “compromised”, over its series of allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and lashed out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi “as a puppet in the hands of foreign power”.

At the party headquarters, BJP chief Nitin Nabin, alongside Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and party’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, alleged that the Gandhi-Nehru family has repeatedly “compromised national interest to prioritise personal and political gains.” “From Nehru to Rahul Gandhi, Congress’s dynastic politics… has evolved into a continuous pattern marked by foreign influence, corruption, and compromises with national interest,” Nabin alleged.

“At one point Jawaharlal Nehru reportedly remarked that 45 crore people were a liability…while Rahul Gandhi claims to be ‘Babbar Sher’, the country has seen how he is a puppet in the hands of foreign power,” he said.

Nehru, Nabin alleged, functioned in a manner that “appeared accessible to foreign agencies such as the CIA” and, “in 1954, handed over India’s rights in Tibet to China” without securing any reciprocal benefit.

Nabin then harked back to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and the Bofors scandal, saying defence deals were “turned into a means of filling private bank accounts.” “In the Bofors scandal, attempts were made to influence the Swedish investigation and to shield associate Ottavio Quattrocchi…”

He also accused Rajiv of “facilitating the safe departure of Warren Anderson from India in a government aircraft” after the Bhopal gas tragedy, and called it another “reflection of Congress’s compromised mission”.

Goyal alleged that Gandhi family, throughout its political history, has “repeatedly compromised national interest, public welfare, and national security.”

Alleging that his “links with forces described as anti-national are well known”, Goyal referred to Gandhi’s alleged meetings with associates of George Soros, and accused him of “maintaining contacts with foreign elements”.

“By engaging with persons linked to George Soros and to countries such as China and Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi compromises national interests… Rahul Gandhi has displayed petty politics before the country and the world… functioning like a puppet of foreign powers,” he alleged.

“Congress and Rahul Gandhi are unable to tolerate the reality of a new India, an emerging economy, India’s growing dominance on the global stage, and the rising popularity of the PM Narendra Modi,” he said.

During the tenure of then PM Manmohan Singh, Goyal claimed that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi exercised an “extra-constitutional authority” by virtually operating “a parallel cabinet”.

“Under the banner of the Panchsheel Agreement, Aksai Chin was effectively ceded to China. Nehru also wrote to the UN advocating for China’s permanent membership in the UNSC, despite India itself being a claimant to that position… what does the compromised Gandhi family and the compromised Congress think of this nation?” he said.

Poonawalla said Congress had given way to a “compromised Congress party”. “Congress has now also become ANC — anti-national Congress, and ACP — abusive Congress party as well.”