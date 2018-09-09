BJP at national executive meet: Atal Bihari Vajpayee created credible alternative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and senior BJP leader LK Advani during BJP National Executive Meeting, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept 8, 2018. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and senior BJP leader LK Advani during BJP National Executive Meeting, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept 8, 2018. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

The BJP national executive on Saturday passed a resolution expressing deep condolence on the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said that in Vajpayee, the party has lost a visionary statesman who led the country by example and understood the importance of good governance for the foundation of value-based politics.

“Atal-ji created a credible political alternative to satisfy the aspirations of the public. This became possible only because of his dedication and hard work. Atal-ji could do all this because of his strong commitment to the core of his ideology,” reads the resolution.

The resolution stated that there was no aspect of party functioning that Vajpayee had not handled. “Besides being a thinker of highest order, a talented poet, proficient writer and journalist, powerful orator and excellent parliamentarian, Atal-ji also proved himself as a popular and successful leader with a vision,” it reads.

“As a Prime Minister, he set an example of his commitment and sensitivity on several issues of larger public interest; and while in opposition, he presented an example of an ideal leader of opposition.

“With Atalji, all of us have lost our guiding light, a thought leader, a statesman who led us on the path of good governance. He not only adroitly served as a national leader but also emerged as a true institution builder while establishing new ideals for the generations to come.”

Earlier, in his address, party president Amit Shah recalled the works and achievements of Vajpayee and said that this was the first BJP national executive being held in the absence of the party founder since its inception.

