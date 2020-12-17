BJP asserts in alliance, Bihar to get cattle institute

A senior government official said a Cattle Science University will first come up, under which the Govansh Vikas Sansthan will be placed.

Bihar Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to open a Govansh Vikas Sansthan, or a cattle development institute, in what is being seen as a move by the BJP to slowly assert its position as the senior partner in the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state.

This came a day after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar agreed to merge his combined development scheme Saat Nischay-II with BJP’s Atmanirbhar Bihar. The combined BJP-JD(U) programme, now known as Atmanirbhar Bihar’s Saat Nischay-II, will include the BJP’s two main poll promises – free Covid vaccine and creation of 20 lakh jobs.

A source in the BJP told The Indian Express: “Govanansh Vikas Sansthan would be patterned on programmes being run in Madhya Pradesh and some other states. Under this, there would be focus on use of everything related to cow – from cow dung and gomutra (cow urine) to milk. The MP government has shown the way with its cow cabinet, which has the animal husbandry, agriculture, panchayati raj, rural development and forest departments working in tandem.”

A senior government official said a Cattle Science University will first come up, under which the Govansh Vikas Sansthan will be placed. “Its modalities are not yet decided. But a blueprint is under preparation,” said the official, adding that there is already a scheme for running gaushalas, which is meant to protect cows.

A senior BJP leader made it clear that there was no confusion over division of ministries among the NDA constituents. “All departments have already been divided. As per mutual agreement, the BJP and JD(U) will have 20 and 14 ministers and HAM(S) and VIP would have one each.”

In the recent assembly elections, the NDA emerged winner with 125 seats, including the BJP’s 74 seats and JD(U)’s43.

