‘Congress allying with outfits that wish to divide nation’: Shah, Rajnath in Assam

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for entering into alliances with political parties who are “out to divide the country”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the BJP does not practise vote-bank politics.

While speaking at a campaign rally in Assam, he alleged that the grand old party, despite “ruling the state for 15 years and having a prime minister who was a representative from the state”, did nothing to solve the issue of infiltration from neighbouring countries into Assam. Shah was referring to Manmohan Singh, who has represented Assam in the Upper House of Parliament.

“The Congress can go to any length to win an election. It has aligned with Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF in Assam, the Muslim League in Kerala and the Indian Secular Front in Bengal. Assam cannot be safe in the hands of Ajmal,” Shah said.

He stated that in some days, it will be decided who will rule Assam for the next five years. “On one hand, there’s PM Modi, Sarbananda & Himanta’s leadership & on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi & Badruddin Ajmal’s leadership. Tell us who can develop Assam?” he asked.

Speaking on the same lines, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh alleged that the Congress has sealed a poll deal with the AIUDF for the sake of votes. “Congress Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi’s government was here for 15 years, but it never joined hands with AIUDF. But today for the sake of votes, Congress has aligned with a party like AIUDF. What has happened to it?” Rajnath said while speaking in Assam’s Dergaon.

He remarked politics should be done to build the country and society. “But politics of religion should not be done. We believe in justice for all, appeasement of none,” he added.

The senior BJP leader also maintained the state is on a path of progress for the past five years under BJP rule. “So many insurgent outfits have laid down arms in the last five years. The condition in Assam has improved a lot. The state is on the path of progress,” he said.

He said the current government has sealed a major portion of the India-Bangladesh border and installed electronic surveillance along the riverine stretch. “We have sealed the international border in Dhubri. Whatever little stretch is left unfenced will be completely seated after the BJP returns to power in Assam,” he said.

In Tripura too, the BJP government is working towards preventing illegal immigration from the neighbouring country, he said, adding that the party is fully committed to upholding the dignity of Assam and the Northeast.