scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

BJP appoints Parliamentary Party Office Secretary

Shiv Shakti Nath Bakshi, a former ABVP office-bearer, currently holds the post of National Convenor, BJP Journals & Publication Department.

“This appointment will come into effect immediately,” said the order dated September 23. (File Photo)

The BJP Friday appointed Shiv Shakti Nath Bakshi as its Parliamentary Party Office Secretary. An order to this effect was issued by BJP General Secretary and Headquarters in-charge Arun Singh. According to the order, Bakshi’s appointment has been made as per the “direction” of BJP chief JP Nadda.

“This appointment will come into effect immediately,” said the order dated September 23.

Bakshi, a former ABVP office-bearer, currently holds the post of National Convenor, BJP Journals & Publication Department. He is also Executive Editor of Kamal Sandesh, the BJP’s mouthpiece. An alumnus of JNU, Bakshi has also written a book on BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...Premium
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-09-2022 at 02:58:08 am
Next Story

No nod to sept 27 Punjab house session: Gov seeks details of business; CM hits back, says he will also clear speeches next

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement