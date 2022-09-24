BJP appoints Parliamentary Party Office Secretary

The BJP Friday appointed Shiv Shakti Nath Bakshi as its Parliamentary Party Office Secretary. An order to this effect was issued by BJP General Secretary and Headquarters in-charge Arun Singh. According to the order, Bakshi’s appointment has been made as per the “direction” of BJP chief JP Nadda.
“This appointment will come into effect immediately,” said the order dated September 23.
Bakshi, a former ABVP office-bearer, currently holds the post of National Convenor, BJP Journals & Publication Department. He is also Executive Editor of Kamal Sandesh, the BJP’s mouthpiece. An alumnus of JNU, Bakshi has also written a book on BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya.
