Eye on 2019 polls, BJP appoints in-charges for 17 states, sends three prabharis to UP

After putting up a dismal performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections, BJP on Wednesday set the ball rolling for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, appointing party in-charge for 17 states and Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Highlighting the party’s importance to Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha and where the BSP and SP combine is expected to put up a tough fight, BJP appointed three in-charges for the state — Govardhan Jhadapiya, Dushyant Gautam and Narottam Mishra.

In the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where the BJP ceded power to a resurgent Congress, BJP appointed senior leaders to steer the party for another electoral triumph.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and senior leader Sudhanshu Trivedi will oversee the BJP’s poll preparations in Rajasthan, while Sawantra Dev Singh and Satish Upadhyay are the prabharis for Madhya Pradesh. Anil Jain is the in-charge for Chhattisgarh, where BJP lost power to the Congress after 15 years.

Senior leader and national spokesperson Nalin Kohli will steer the party in Manipur and Nagaland, while Om Prakash Mathur is the in-charge in Gujarat. Rajya Sabha member V Muraleedharan and party secretary Deodhar Rao will be in-charge of Andhra Pradesh.

The other appointees are Arup Singh for Odisha, Captain Abhimanyu for Punjab and Chandigarh, Thawarchand Gehlot for Uttarakhand, Nitin Naveen for Sikkim, Tirth Singh Rawat for Himachal Pradesh and Arvind Limbaoli for Telangana.