BJP’s new key roles for three poll-bound states – UP, Punjab and Gujarat

A day after announcing BJP national president Nitin Nabin’s new team, the party has announced in-charges for three poll-bound states — Gujarat, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Three Rajya Sabha MPs, considered strong organisational hands, have been appointed as in-charges: Tarun Chugh for Gujarat, Vinod Tawde for Uttar Pradesh and Satish Poonia for Punjab.

The party said new state in-charges for the remaining states will also be appointed in due course. In the meantime, the existing Prabhari arrangement will continue in those states.