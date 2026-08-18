BJP’s new key roles for three poll-bound states – UP, Punjab and Gujarat

BJP’s new key roles for three poll-bound states - UP, Punjab and Gujarat

Written by: Jatin Anand
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 18, 2026 11:11 AM IST
This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.
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A day after announcing BJP national president Nitin Nabin’s new team, the party has announced in-charges for three poll-bound states — Gujarat, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Three Rajya Sabha MPs, considered strong organisational hands, have been appointed as in-charges: Tarun Chugh for Gujarat, Vinod Tawde for Uttar Pradesh and Satish Poonia for Punjab.

The party said new state in-charges for the remaining states will also be appointed in due course. In the meantime, the existing Prabhari arrangement will continue in those states.

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Jatin Anand
Jatin Anand

Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism. Expertise High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including: The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls. National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus. Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities. National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements. Academic Credentials: Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions. Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More

 

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