Toggle Menu
BJP announces first list of 52 candidates for Jharkhand pollshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/bjp-announces-first-list-of-52-candidates-for-jharkhand-polls-6112983/

BJP announces first list of 52 candidates for Jharkhand polls

Jharkhand will vote in five phases, with the first one on November 30 and the last on December 20. Results will be declared on December 23.

narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi, pm modi, bharatiya janata party, bjp, bjp parliamentary meeting, bjp meeting, parliamentary meeting of bjp, india news, Indian Express
Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI/File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party announced on Sunday its first list of 52 candidates for the Jharkhand assembly polls.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das will contest from Jamshedpur (East), while the BJP’s state unit president Lakshman Gilua has been fielded from Chakradharpur, party General Secretary Arun Singh said at a press conference here in presence of BJP working president J P Nadda.

Jharkhand will vote in five phases, with the first one on November 30 and the last on December 20. Results will be declared on December 23.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android