BJP announces 70-member steering panel for Bihar polls

Poll officers at a training event in Patna. (PTI Photo)

The Bihar BJP Saturday announced a 70-member steering committee for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Union MOS (home) Nityanand Rai will head the panel.

The committee, announced by BJP state chief Sanjay Jaiswal on Saturday, includes senior leaders such as Sushil Kumar Modi, RK Singh, Giriraj Singh, Radha Mohan Singh, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Rakesh Sinha, Sanjay Paswan, CP Thakur among others. Jaiswal himself is a part of it.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was announced as the head of the election campaign committee. Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey will head the poll management panel and agriculture minister Prem Kumar will lead the manifesto committee.

