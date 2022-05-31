BJP announces 4 more names; Naqvi not on list

The BJP on Monday nominated four more names for the June 10 Rajya Sabha election and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is missing from the list.

The party has so far released 22 names for the elections to 57 vacant seats in the Upper House. Naqvi, who was elected from Jharkhand, is the second Union Minister who is not getting re-elected. Another Union Minister RCP Singh was not re-nominated by his party JD (U).

On Monday, BJP cleared the names of Sumitra Valmiki from Madhya Pradesh, Lahar Singh Siroya from Karnataka, Mithilesh Kumar and K Laxman (both from UP). Party veterans like OP Mathur, BJP general secretary Dushyant Gautam, and Vinay Sahastrabuddhe have not been repeated. The BJP’s chief whip in Rajya Sabha Shiv Pratap Shukla was dropped as well.

BJP sources indicated the party could field Naqvi as its candidate from Rampur, where a by election to Lok Sabha will be held after SP leader Azam Khan’s resignation as MP.