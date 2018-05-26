A+ for self-promotion, F for job creation: Rahul’s report card for Modi govt

“People now know that Modi-Amit Shah duo is harmful for the country. Four years of the Modi government can be defined in four terms — treachery, trickery, revenge and lies,” said Surjewala. “People now know that Modi-Amit Shah duo is harmful for the country. Four years of the Modi government can be defined in four terms — treachery, trickery, revenge and lies,” said Surjewala.

As the BJP government completes four years in power at the Centre, the Congress on Saturday described the period as that of ‘treachery, trickery, revenge and lies’. Releasing a booklet titled ‘India betrayed’ on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the NDA government, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and Randeep Surjewala said people now know that the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo was harmful for the country.

They said that an atmosphere of fear and hatred has been created under the NDA rule. “People now know that Modi-Amit Shah duo is harmful for the country. Four years of the Modi government can be defined in four terms — treachery, trickery, revenge and lies,” said Surjewala.

Referring to alleged atrocities on Dalits, tribals, minorities, and women, Azad said that nobody is safe in the country under the BJP rule. Everyone is getting sleepless nights.” “Atmosphere of fear, hatred, and violence was created in the last four years of the Modi government,” AICC General Secretary Ashok Gehlot said at the joint press conference.

The Congress released the booklet ‘India betrayed’ on the four years of BJP’s “misrule”, both in English and Hindi, and asked a set of forty questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also released and showed a short-film describing the prevailing atmosphere in the country.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy also posed a barrage of questions to PM Modi on issues ranging from the fuel price hike to the Lokpal Bill. In a tweet, Chandy requested the prime minister to “be kind enough to answer a few questions” on the occasion of his completing four years as prime minister.

Dear @narendramodi Ji, please be kind enough to answer a few questions I have for you at this very occasion where you complete 4 years as @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/AXaBAe1Qmr — Oommen Chandy (@Oommen_Chandy) May 26, 2018

Earlier in the day, party president Rahul Gandhi also came out with a report card of the Modi government in which he described PM Modi as a “master communicator”, a person who “struggles with complex issues” and with a “short attention span”.

4 Yr. Report Card Agriculture: F

Foreign Policy: F

Fuel Prices: F

Job Creation: F Slogan Creation: A+

Self Promotion: A+

Yoga: B- Remarks:

Master communicator; struggles with complex issues; short attention span. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 26, 2018

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot slammed Rajasthan’s Vasundhara Raje government, saying it faces allegations of corruption. He claimed that 150 farmers have committed suicide in Rajasthan but neither the chief minister nor her ministers are concerned. “The government has money to spend on installing fountains in the front of bungalows of ministers and on events like Resurgent Rajasthan but not for farmers,” Pilot said.

Meanwhile, BJP has said its government is sensitive and committed to developing villages. BJP president Amit Shah said PM Modi has ended the politics of appeasement, dynasty and casteism. He has ushered the politics of development, Shah said.

(With PTI inputs)

