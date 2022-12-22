scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

BJP’s Amit Malviya claims ex-minister tied Rahul Gandhi’s laces; Congress says ‘fake news’

Clarifying that he was tying his own shoe lace and not Rahul Gandhi’s, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Alwar demanded an apology from BJP's Amit Malviya and threatened to take legal action.

Several Congress leaders slammed Malviya, with some even sharing photos of Rahul Gandhi’s shoes, to show that they don’t have shoe laces to begin with.
Congress leaders launched an attack on the BJP’s Amit Malviya on Wednesday after he alleged on Twitter that former Union Minister Jitendra Singh Alwar tied Rahul Gandhi’s shoe lace during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Clarifying that he was tying his own shoe lace and not Gandhi’s, Singh demanded an apology from Malviya and threatened to take legal action. Several Congress leaders slammed Malviya, with some even sharing photos of Rahul Gandhi’s shoes, to show they don’t have laces to begin with.

Malviya on Wednesday tweeted a video clip from the Bharat Jodo Yatra, where Singh appeared to be kneeling in front of Gandhi, who stood facing him. The BJP IT cell in-charge alleged that Singh was tying Gandhi’s shoe lace for him.

“Former union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh goes down on his knee to tie Rahul Gandhi’s shoe lace. The arrogant entitled brat instead of helping himself is seen patting his back,” Malviya tweeted.

Soon after, Singh himself addressed the controversy. Recounting the incident, he said it was Gandhi who had noticed that his shoe lace was untied. “While walking in the yatra my shoe laces came untied, then Rahul Gandhi ji saw and asked me to tie the laces,” he said. “Apologise to Rahul Gandhi for misleading the country by misrepresenting this small matter.”

Singh threatened to file a defamation case against Malviya if he does not apologise and take down the social media post.

Accusing Malviya of being a “fake news peddler”, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, meanwhile, shared photographs of Gandhi with Singh just moments before he paused to tie his laces, to prove that his shoe lace was untied. “Open your eyes and mind, apologise to Rahul ji or be ready for legal action,” she tweeted.

The Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began over 100 days ago, entered Haryana from Rajasthan on Wednesday.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 09:08:29 am
