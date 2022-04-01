scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Must Read

BJP, ally win both RS seats from Assam

The ruling BJP-led coalition had fielded Pabitra Margherita (of the BJP) and Rwngra Narzary (of the UPPL), both of whom won.

Written by Tora Agarwala | New Delhi |
April 1, 2022 2:47:14 am
United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL), Assam, Assam government, Assam news, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ripun Bora, congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsOn Thursday night, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “We won both the Rajya Sabha seats from Assam (one by the BJP and other by UPPL, our partner) by a huge margin of 11 and 9 votes respectively.”

A day of high drama marked by suspension of a Congress MLA and allegations of cross-voting culminated in the BJP and ally United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) winning both Rajya Sabha seats from Assam.

Late Thursday night, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “We won both the Rajya Sabha seats from Assam (one bay the BJP and other by UPPL, our partner) by a huge margin of 11 and 9 votes respectively.”

The ruling BJP-led coalition government had fielded Pabitra Margherita (BJP) and Rwngra Narzary (UPPL), both of whom won. Former state Congress president Ripun Bora lost the lone seat the party was contesting.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Despite the Opposition fielding a common candidate — Congress’s Bora — the days leading up to voting had witnessed the Congress and the AIUDF levelling allegations of cross-voting against each other.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

While this high drama delayed the results, it was evident by early Thursday afternoon that the Opposition was on the back foot: While South Karimganj MLA Siddique Ahmed’s vote was canceled for writing ‘ONE’ instead of numeric 1, Raha MLA Shashi Kanta Das, extended support to the BJP.

The former was suspended from the party. A press statement from the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) said that Siddique had “intentionally” violated the direction of Wajed Ali Choudhury, the chief whip of the party. “This has been confirmed based on finding of AICC Secretary, co-incharge of APCC, Mr. Prithviraj Prabhakar Sathe as well as the designated observer of Congress candidate Mr Ripun Bora RS election. In view of this violation, as a strict disciplinary action, Mr. Siddique Ahmed has been suspended from primary membership of the party with immediate effect” said the statement.

BJP MLA Pijush Hazarika Thursday said that the developments reflected the “lack on unity” among the Opposition.

In the 126-member Assam Assembly, the BJP has 63 MLAs, while its coalition partners AGP and UPPL have 9 and 7, respectively. In the Opposition are 27 MLAs from the Congress, 15 from AIUDF and one each from the CPI (M) and the regional Raijor Dal.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 31: Latest News

Advertisement