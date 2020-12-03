BJP ally JJP seeks rollback of cases against Haryana farmers who took part in ‘Delhi Chalo’

While Dushyant Chautala continues to maintain silence on the issue, his brother said: “If the three farm legislations cause any adverse impact on MSP, Dushyant Chautala will be the first one to resign.” (File)

BJP’S COALITION partner JJP on Thursday demanded the withdrawal of cases registered in Haryana against farmers who participated in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against the Centre’s farm laws.

Talking to mediapersons, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s younger brother and JJP youth wing leader Digvijay Chautala said, “We request the state government to immediately withdraw all criminal cases that were registered against farmers during their ‘Delhi Chalo’ movement. A delegation of JJP leaders shall soon meet Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij, and request them to withdraw all such cases.”

While Dushyant continues to maintain silence on the issue, his brother said: “If the three farm legislations cause any adverse impact on MSP, Dushyant Chautala will be the first one to resign.”

Ever since farmers began camping on Delhi’s borders, Digvijay and their father Ajay Singh Chautala have maintained that JJP was closely watching the outcome of ongoing talks between farmer unions and the central government.

“Talks between farmers and Union government are going on. I have learnt that both sides have amicably agreed on certain demands that were put forth by the farmer unions and I hope that in a day or so, the remaining issues shall also be resolved and both the sides will agree to the solution,” he added.

In October, Khattar too had said that he would quit politics if the mandi system or MSP is abolished in Haryana.

Regarding the ongoing farmer agitation, Digvijay said, “It is the right of the farmers to raise their demands. The state government and police took various steps to maintain law and order during the farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ movement, as a result of which a few FIRs were registered. All such FIRs should be withdrawn. We also come from farmer families and the state government is also farmers’ government. Thus the state government should immediately initiate steps in this regard.”

Before the fourth round of meetings between the Union government and farmers began, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said, “The government is constantly discussing issues with farmers. Today is the fourth round of talks and I am hoping for a positive outcome.”

Referring to Tomar’s statement, Digvijay said, “Union government has given indications of assuring MSP in writing, which is a positive step on their part. Considering the doubts on MSP in farmers’ mind and looking at the transparency in MSP, it was also the JJP’s demand which the government has now agreed to fulfill. We had urged the Union government to prepone their talks with farmers, to which also they agreed and talks were held on December 1 instead of December 3. I believe that besides MSP, Union government and farmers will agree on other issues too and the ongoing talks will result in a positive outcome.”

