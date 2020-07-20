BJP, allies to launch statewide agitation seeking higher remuneration for dairy farmers

The demand comes in wake of steep decline in milk prices. (Representational) The demand comes in wake of steep decline in milk prices. (Representational)

THE BJP and its allies will launch a statewide protest to demand for higher remuneration for dairy milk farmers Monday. A decision in the matter was taken at a meeting chaired by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Projecting a united front, Mahauti, the BJP, Shiv Sangram, Rashtriya Samaj Party, Ryat Kranti, and Republican Party of India (A) said their members would take to the streets with list of demands for dairy farmers. A written memorandum listing their demands would also be presented to district collectors across Maharashtra.

The saffron allies are seeking Rs 10 per litre subsidy for milk. The demand comes in wake of steep decline in milk prices.

The farmers are forced to sell per litre of milk for Rs 16-17.

Claiming that farmers have stopped selling milk at collection centres as they are getting very low rates, Fadnavis said, “It does not cover their input cost. The prices of fodder and related expenditure far exceeds their income. A minimum rate of Rs 27 per litre should be enforced. Unfortunately, rates have dipped to Rs 16 to Rs 18. And government is not doing anything to help farmers.” The BJP is also demanding a subsidy of Rs 50 per kg for milk powder manufacturers.

In a joint statement, the BJP and its constituents said, “We want to hold peaceful agitation. We will present our demands to district collectors. Our demand is to ensure that dairy farmers’ concerns should be addressed.” It said if the state government fails to act on their demand, a massive agitation will be launched on August 1.

