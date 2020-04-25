BJP adapted its work culture to needs of lockdown: Baluni

BJP president J P Nadda has addressed over 70 video and audio conferences as part of the effort. BJP president J P Nadda has addressed over 70 video and audio conferences as part of the effort.

Free ration for the needy and face masks for every household in each polling booth across the country — these are among the measures the BJP has implemented to assist the Narendra Modi government’s efforts to help the poor during the lockdown, senior functionaries said on Friday.

BJP president J P Nadda, who is a former Union Health Minister, has addressed over four lakh party members through 70 video and 20 audio conferences as part of the saffron party’s efforts to support the needy, the BJP said.

According to the party’s national media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni, the party has adapted its work culture to the needs of the lockdown — relying heavily on technology to spearhead and monitor a host of relief activities down to the level of district and blocks.

Baluni said BJP workers have provided food to over five crore people during the lockdown so far and have given ration kits – containing a week’s worth of provisions for a family – to one crore people under the “feed the needy” campaign.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also called for the launch of a face mask campaign, Nadda has asked party workers to work to ensure that every household in each polling booth gets two masks, and urged workers to impress upon 40 people each to donate to the PM-Cares Fund, which was launched by the government to raise money for its fight against COVID-19.

According to Baluni, Nadda has been constantly interacting with the senior party leaders from the state and the national office bearers since the lockdown for feedback and suggestions.

Former party chief and Home Minister Amit Shah, an MP from Gandhinagar, also joined one such video conference meeting recently in which leaders from his home state Gujarat were present.

Nadda, who holds a video conference every evening with his national office bearers to take stock of the situation, has also urged the party leaders to promote the download of the Aarogya Setu app.

