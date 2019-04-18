West Bengal: BJP activist’s son found hanging from tree in Purulia

A BJP activist’s son was found hanging from a tree on Thursday morning in Arsha block of Purulia district, police said.

Sishupal Singh (22), the son of a BJP activist and local panchayat committee member, was missing since Wednesday, Purulia Superintendent of Police (SP) Akash Magharia said.

“A missing complaint was filed by Singh’s family members Wednesday evening. He was spotted hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Senabona village around 9am by the locals, who then reported the matter to the police station,” he said.

It’s a case of “unnatural death” and the body has been sent for post mortem, the SP said, adding that an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Last June, Dulal Kumar, a member of the saffron party, was also found hanging from a power transmission tower in Purulia district’s Dava village.

The state CID started an investigation into Dulal’s death, following a huge protest by the BJP. Soon after, Joy Biswas was replaced by Magharia as the district superintendent of police.