Toggle Menu
West Bengal: BJP activist’s son found hanging from tree in Puruliahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/bjp-activist-son-found-hanging-from-tree-in-purulia-5682285/

West Bengal: BJP activist’s son found hanging from tree in Purulia

Sishupal Singh (22), the son of a BJP activist and local panchayat committee member, was missing since Wednesday, Purulia Superintendent of Police (SP) Akash Magharia said.

Man burnt to death after woman he raped and set ablaze grabs him while burning
It’s a case of “unnatural death” and the body has been sent for post mortem, the SP said, adding that an investigation has been initiated into the matter. (Image for representational purpose)

A BJP activist’s son was found hanging from a tree on Thursday morning in Arsha block of Purulia district, police said.

Sishupal Singh (22), the son of a BJP activist and local panchayat committee member, was missing since Wednesday, Purulia Superintendent of Police (SP) Akash Magharia said.

“A missing complaint was filed by Singh’s family members Wednesday evening. He was spotted hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Senabona village around 9am by the locals, who then reported the matter to the police station,” he said.

It’s a case of “unnatural death” and the body has been sent for post mortem, the SP said, adding that an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Advertising

Last June, Dulal Kumar, a member of the saffron party, was also found hanging from a power transmission tower in Purulia district’s Dava village.

The state CID started an investigation into Dulal’s death, following a huge protest by the BJP. Soon after, Joy Biswas was replaced by Magharia as the district superintendent of police.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 VVIP chopper case: Christian Michel seeks bail to celebrate Easter, Delhi court reserves order
2 Watch: Man hurls shoe at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao at party headquarters
3 Kerala Karunya Plus Lottery KN-261 Today Results: Winners to take home cash prize of Rs 80 lakh!