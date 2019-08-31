BJP trumpeted of bringing ‘acche din’ but ‘punctured’ the economy: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Saturday slammed the Narendra Modi government over the slump in the GDP, saying that the government trumpeted of bringing “acche din” (good days) but has “punctured” the economy. She also asked the Centre to clarify who is responsible for “destroying” the economy.

The Congress leader launched a scathing attack on Twitter today: “The GDP growth rate clearly shows that the government trumpeting about ‘Achche din’ (good days) has punctured the state of the economy. Neither is GDP growth nor is the Rupee strong and jobs are lost. Now clarify as to whose act is it to destroy the economy.”

According to official data released on Friday, sharp deceleration in manufacturing output and subdued farm sector activity pulled down India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth to over six-year low of 5 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2019-20.

Senior party leader Jairam Ramesh also joined Priyanka in attacking the government over the poor growth rate. “Remember the hit movie QSQT – Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak? Now QSQT is synonymous with Quarter Se Quarter Tak. Two consecutive quarters of low GDP growth sought to be buried by managing headlines,” he quipped.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also hit out at the central government over the low GDP growth.

“GDP growth is not 5 pc it is 3 pc. There is a statistical bump of 2 pc due to change of base year from 2004-2005 to 2011-12. ELEPHANT in room is-GOVT CREATED TERROR – The systematic destruction of the economic environment by the brutal and indiscriminate use of IT, ED, CBI over past 5 years,” he tweeted.

Senior spokesperson Anand Sharma asked the government not to make boastful claims and instead inform the country about the roadmap for the recovery of the Indian economy, which he said is under a downward spiral “under your watch”.

However, against the backdrop of the Congress’ criticism of the Centre over the economic health of the country, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday listed out various measures taken by the Narendra Modi government to make the country a USD 5 trillion economy.

The minister referred to the noteban and rollout of the GST as “historic” decisions, which he said have ensured “strong and stable economy”.

(With PTI Inputs)