BJP accuses Sonia Gandhi of objecting to Vande Mataram recitation, Congress denies

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, along with senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, during the Independence Day programme at AICC headquarters in Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

The BJP on Saturday accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of objecting to the recitation of the full version of Vande Mataram at the Congress party’s Independence Day event. Congress denied the allegation, asserting that Sonia Gandhi was asking for a chair for party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who had been standing for some time.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, sharing a video of the recitation on X, said: “Mother, son and national president seem to be upset by the rendering of the full Vande Mataram. Certain mindsets never change from pre-1947 to post-1947.”

Former Union minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur said Congress had once again demonstrated how uncomfortable its leaders were with Vande Mataram. “This is not a question of any party’s protocol; it is a matter of respect for the entire nation.” Accusing Congress of “petty and appeasement politics”, he demanded an apology from its leaders to the people of India.