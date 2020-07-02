BJP accuses Rajasthan govt of using state machinery to spy on MLAs

Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan. (Express photo/ File) Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan. (Express photo/ File)

The opposition BJP has slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan, accusing it of misusing state mechanisms and agencies for ‘spying on MLAs and public representatives’.

The BJP levelled the allegations after a letter allegedly written in April surfaced. In it, the intelligence unit of Rajasthan Police had requested that a new unit of the state special branch in Delhi be created for “collecting intelligence” related to movements of the state’s public representatives visiting Delhi and from the perspective of security.

The letter, dated April 22 and written by the Additional DGP, (Intelligence) to the ADGP (Reorganisation) states that there is a unit functioning in Delhi for the security of the Chief Minister and the Governor but there is no functioning unit of the state special branch in the capital for collection of intelligence.

“After keeping in mind the present political situation of Rajasthan state and because of the regular visits of state’s elected public representatives to the national capital, difficulties arise in the collection of intelligence about their movements,” reads the letter.

The letter states that there is a dire need of opening a unit of the state special branch in Delhi for intelligence collection and the perspective of security.

The letter requests the creation of 10 posts of police officials in Delhi for this purpose and also gives a breakup of budget required for it.

When contacted, Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, Umesh Mishra declined to comment on the issue.

A senior police official said on the condition of anonymity that such proposals have been forwarded to the government earlier as well.

State BJP president Satish Poonia said that the state government doesn’t trust its own MLAs and alleged that the Congress is misusing official mechanism for spying on public representatives.

“This is a government misusing state machinery to spy on public representatives. The timing of the letter shows the government was trying to spy on MLAs in order to gather information pertaining to the Rajya Sabha elections,” said Poonia.

