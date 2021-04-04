BJP accuses Mamata of inciting hate, writes to EC

She was allegedly referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP on Saturday again accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of violating the Model Code of Conduct and complained to the Election Commission (EC).

In a letter to state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab, the BJP accused Banerjee of giving a “highly provocative”, communal and “hate inciting” speech in Kulpi in South 24 Parganas district. The chief minister allegedly said, “Don’t believe in money, take their money, spend it but don’t give them vote. Why will we hear the speech by such gundabaaz [goons] and dangabaaz [rioters]?”

She was allegedly referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.