BJP accuses Congress of ‘demeaning’ President Murmu

Updated: July 28, 2022 11:56:10 am
The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of “demeaning” President Droupadi Murmu and demanded its apology after its leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called her “rashtrapatni”.
Union minister Smriti Irani said Chowdhury used the term knowing well that it demeans Murmu and her office and is against India’s values.
The Congress should apologise to the President and the country, she told reporters.
“A tribal woman from a poor family who created history is being continuously demeaned by the Congress,” she told reporters.
Chowdhury is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha and used the remark while talking to the media during his party’s protests over a host of issues.
#WATCH | BJP MPs in Parliament protest against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, demand apology from him, on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu in a video clip pic.twitter.com/zPovbGfLfM
— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Irani alleged that the Congress has been targeting her “maliciously” ever since the BJP-led NDA named Murmu its presidential candidate, and said she was called a “puppet” and a “symbol of evil” by its leaders.
The attacks do not seem to stop even after her election to the highest constitutional office of the country, the BJP leader said.
Chowdhury’s comment is also demeaning to the rich tribal legacy she represents and to the poor who rise through hard work.
#WATCH | "There is no question of apologising. I had mistakenly said 'Rashtrapatni'…the ruling party in a deliberate design trying to make mountain out of a molehill," says Congress MP Adhir R Chowdhury on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Murmu pic.twitter.com/suZ5aoR59u
— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The President is called “rashtrapati” in Hindi.
Subscriber Only Stories
Murmu, India’s first tribal President, had led a life of struggle and represents the country’s aspirations from panchayat to Parliament, Irani said and charged that the Congress under its president Sonia Gandhi has repeatedly targeted women.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee
Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue
SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bailPremium
Latest News
BJP accuses Congress of ‘demeaning’ President Murmu
Five Chinese nationals detained in Noida; 27 as of July 27, say police
Stone-pelting, rioting in northwest Delhi; 27 held, say police
Delhi: Home Ministry gives nod to delimitation, 250 wards to be carved out for MCD polls
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury refers to President as ‘Rashtrapatni’, BJP demands apology
iPhone 14 is coming, and you’d better start saving for Apple’s 2022 lineup
Explained: Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Do besan, lemon, turmeric suit all skin types?
Pratik Gandhi to play Mahatma Gandhi in web series directed by Hansal Mehta
5G spectrum auction enters Day 3; 10th round of bidding underway
Taron Egerton to star in Jaume Collet-Serra’s Carry On
Anuj to die in Anupamaa? Here’s what actor Gaurav Khanna has to say