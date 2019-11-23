BJP, AAP clash over quality of water in Delhi

Members of the BJP and AAP clashed in Rajya Sabha on Friday over the quality of water being piped to households in Delhi, prompting an angry response from Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who asked the MPs to maintain decorum.

Trouble started when BJP’s Vijay Goel was called to make his Zero Hour submission on the quality of water in Delhi. However, as Goel began speaking on the “poor quality and unsafe water” in Delhi, AAP’s Sanjay Singh started countering him in a loud voice.

Naidu ordered that Singh’s comments not go on record and should not be reported. He asked him to sit down as no allegation against any person or government has been made. But Singh continued, angering Naidu.

“Are you the minister to correct it?” he asked Singh.

Naidu also told Goel that any display of articles published in newspapers, or any other items such as air purifiers, water bottles or pollution masks is “totally unauthorised and is not allowed in the House”. The BJP leader had displayed newspaper articles during a discussion on pollution in Delhi on Thursday.