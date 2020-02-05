BJP a party of Dushasanas… must unite for Constitution: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee addresses an anti-CAA rally, in Bangaon in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday. Express Mamata Banerjee addresses an anti-CAA rally, in Bangaon in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday. Express

Continuing her attack on the Narendra Modi government over the controversial new citizenship law and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the BJP is “a party of Dushasanas” and urged people to unite to save the Constitution.

“The NPR (National Population Register), NRC and CAA are like black magic. TMC is not a party of Dushasanas like the BJP. They (BJP) are descendants of Muhammad bin Tughlaq and people must unite to save the country from them,” she said. According to Hindu epic Mahabharata, Dushasana, younger brother of Kaurav prince Duryodhana, tried to disrobe Draupdi after five Pandava brothers lost a game of dice. Tughlaq, who ruled Delhi sultanate between 1325 and 1351, undertook many administrative reforms which came a cropper.

The Chief Minister, one of the staunchest critics of the citizenship law, addressed two anti-CAA rallies in Ranaghat in Nadia district and Bangaon in North 24 Parganas. She claimed at least 31 people have died in the state due to panic over CAA and NRC, while more than 100 people have lost their lives in Assam in protests.

She attacked BJP leaders for branding anti-CAA protesters as “anti-nationals” and extended her support to Shaheen Bagh protesters in Delhi. She blamed BJP leaders for the firing incidents at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Milia Islamia in Delhi. “I don’t belong to a group that spreads hatred among masses. It is because BJP leaders are instigating people. These are attempts to terrorise the protesters. They (BJP leaders) are saying goli maro (shoot them), how can you shoot at protesters for peaceful agitation? Is this acceptable in a democracy?” said Banerjee.

Targeting PM Modi, she said he calls himself chowkidar (watchman) only during elections. “We never called ourselves chowkidar, but we always stay with the people. If necessary, we stay awake at night for the people,” she said in Ranaghat.

“CAA won’t grant you citizenship, it will make you a foreigner,” the CM said. She alleged, “The BJP always distributes money to buy vote during elections. Don’t sell yourself for money. If you lose money, you can earn it again. But if you loose your address, you will never get it that.”

Denying the allegation, BJP leader Sayantan Basu said Mamata “is basically insulting the voter. The Election Commission has never alleged such things. This is actually TMC’s habit”.

Raising doubts over the NPR, the chief minster urged people to not share their documents until she tells them to do so. “Will you drive me out of the country because I don’t have my mother’s birth certificate?” she asked. The TMC chief reiterated that the NRC and CAA will not be implemented in the state as long as her party is in power. She said West Bengal is the only state which has announced that it will not implement NPR.

Referring to the new tax regime proposed in the Union Budget, Banerjee said the BJP-led government at the Centre was trying to fool people “with new tricks every day”. “They (BJP government) are trying to sell off all PSUs, be it the BSNL, the LIC, ordnance factories and the Railways. Unable to revive the country’s economy, they have now chosen the easy way out,” the TMC chief added.

WITH PTI INPUTS

