BJD youth leader’s murder: Odisha Police notice to two BJP leaders

Odisha Police have issued notices to Odisha BJP general secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra and the party’s state spokesperson Gollak Mahapatra to appear before the police in connection with the murder of a BJD youth leader in 2017, police said on Wednesday.

The two leaders have denied receiving the notice, but said they have only seen reports about it in the media.

“In connection with the Laxmidatta Pradhan murder case, two persons have been issued notices under Section 160 of the CrPC. The investigating officer can only answer why the summons were issued, but he is only answerable to the judiciary,” said Chatrapur SDPO Ramesh Chandra Sethi.

“People have embezzled chit funds of lakhs of poor people. Supreme Court ordered an inquiry. CBI, an independent body, has issued them notices. What do we (BJP) have to do with it? But within hours, BJD leaders remembered they had to issue a notice in my name. We were summoned (by police) over a year ago (regarding the matter). Now suddenly they (BJD) remembered the case again,” Mahapatra said on Wednesday.

The BJP leader was referring to reports regarding CBI summons on Tuesday to BJD leader Arun Sahoo and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak in connection with the chit fund scam probe. The two BJD leaders have not commented on the issue but party spokesperson Sasmit Patra said that the “CBI has once again shown they are nothing but a political tool”.

Baxipatra said, “It seems the state government is getting vindictive and using the police to settle political scores… justice will prevail.”