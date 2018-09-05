BJD to tell poll panel: If Lok Sabha polls advanced, govt ready to hold assembly elections as well

Follow Us:
BJD’s Lok Sabha MP from Puri Pinaki Mishra said, “The government has taken this decision because holding the assembly and Lok Sabha elections simultaneously will save the state government as much as Rs 1,000 crores”.

Written by Sampad Patnaik | Bhubaneshwar | Published: September 5, 2018 2:25:21 pm
A delegation of senior BJD leaders is expected to meet the state election commission (SEC) Wednesday to inform the body that the Odisha state government is ready to hold assembly elections along with the general elections if the dates for the latter are advanced to the end of this year.

Odisha is scheduled to hold assembly elections before May 2019.

BJD’s Lok Sabha MP from Puri Pinaki Mishra said, “The government has taken this decision because holding the assembly and Lok Sabha elections simultaneously will save the state government as much as Rs 1,000 crores”.

“If the Centre will hold general elections with assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, then we would like to join”, Mishra said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
