BJD to lobby for 33 per cent quota for women in Parliament, Assemblies

Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, the BJD Wednesday formed delegations of senior party leaders to meet representatives of seven national and 15 regional parties across the country to make a major push for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.

The party published a list of all senior leaders, who have been assembled into groups and assigned to meet all key political parties. The list was released on Wednesday. They will submit “memorandum to them (other political parties)” to support the motion for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies.

“I expect we will be asked to meet respective political parties during the Winter Session,” a BJD MP mentioned in the list said on condition of anonymity. “We want to be seen as the party that pushes this agenda (women’s reservation)… BJD has always genuinely pushed for women’s empowerment, as seen in our schemes.”

In the past couple of election cycles, the MP said, “internal surveys have shown that BJD has garnered support of 55-60 per cent of support from women voters. But the (BJP-led Central government’s) Ujjwala scheme may have created a dent in that goodwill for us among women.”

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, responsible for the Ujjawala scheme, is expected to be BJP’s cm candidate in Assembly elections next year.

According to the list, Tathagata Satpathy, Bed Prakash Agarwal, Pinaki Mishra and Prasanna Patsani will meet Congress leaders, and Prasanna Acharya, Bed Prakash Agarwal, Bhartruhari Mahtab and Sarojini Hembram will meet BJP leaders.