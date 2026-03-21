BJD suspends six MLAs for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls

The party had earlier issued show-cause notices to the MLAs, and their replies were reviewed by its disciplinary committee. The political affairs committee (PAC) then decided to suspend them. (Special Arrangment)

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday suspended six MLAs who cross-voted in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha polls.

The suspended legislators are Chakramani Kanhar (Baliguda), Naba Kishor Mallick (Jayadev), Souvic Biswal (Choudwar-Cuttack), Subasini Jena (Basta), Ramakanta Bhoi (Tirtol) and Devi Ranjan Tripathy (Banki).

“The MLAs are suspended for their involvement in anti-party activities including cross voting in the recent election to Rajya Sabha, violating the core principle of BJD Constitution which mandates absolute loyalty to the party’s collective decisions,” the suspension order signed by party president Naveen Patnaik said.

The party had earlier issued show-cause notices to the MLAs, and their replies were reviewed by its disciplinary committee. The political affairs committee (PAC) then decided to suspend them.