BJD seeks Legislative Council in Odisha

The BJD on Monday asked the Central government to bring a resolution in the Rajya Sabha for the establishment of a Legislative Council in Odisha.

“There is a resolution of Odisha Legislative Assembly about the formation of a second chamber — the state legislative council. It is pending with the Centre. I ask the Central government to bring it to this House (Rajya Sabha) in the form of a resolution. Let the House pass it,” said BJD Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya in the Upper House on Monday.

Last year, the regional party had passed a resolution in the state legislature regarding the formation of the Vidhan Parishad.

Sources in the BJD had said at the time that a second chamber would help CM Naveen Patnaik park leaders who may be denied tickets in the upcoming elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha.

On Monday, some BJD MPs were upbeat after the Centre praised the party’s conduct in Parliament. A BJD leader said the BJP’s central leadership “may be inclined to help after Patnaik earlier this year threw support behind a candidate for the Rajya Sabha from the saffron party”.