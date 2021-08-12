BJD panel meets Amit Shah, demands caste census

A parliamentary delegation of the BJD on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the inclusion of enumeration of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes and Other Backward Classes/Castes in the General Census 2021.

In July, after a question to the Home Ministry, the government had said that as a matter of policy, they have decided not to enumerate castes in the Census other than SC and ST.

The delegation, led by MP Pinaki Mishra, contended that a detailed scientific database is required regarding the SEBC/OBC category for formulation of an accurate reservation policy for holistic development. There are around 209 communities identified as SEBCs comprising around 54 per cent of Odisha’s population.

“No formal census including the caste details of the population has been carried out since 1931…legislation of most of the states on reservation policies… had been struck down…on the ground that the policies on reservation are made without any scientific database…”