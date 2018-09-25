BJD, other opposition parties suffer from ‘Modi phobia’: Amit Shah

BJP National President Amit Shah alleged that the Opposition is “breaking India, while (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi-ji is making India”. (PTI/File) BJP National President Amit Shah alleged that the Opposition is “breaking India, while (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi-ji is making India”. (PTI/File)

Taking the attack to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his party, BJP president Amit Shah on Monday accused the BJD of colluding with an Opposition which, he alleged, is “breaking India, while (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi-ji is making India”. He also accused all opposition parties, including BJD of suffering from “Modi phobia”.

Addressing a rally of BJP’s women workers in Puri, he said, “Modi-ji says remove poverty, unemployment and insecurity. But the Opposition says remove Modi. This Opposition, including the BJD, suffers from Modi phobia. They have no agenda, principle, or leader.”

Shah said Odisha is number one in harassment of women, fourth in dowry harassment, fifth in number of gangrapes reported and sixth in number of acid attacks among all states.

Responding to Shah, BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Keshari Deb told The Indian Express, “If there are so many problems in Odisha, why is the Centre giving it awards as the best state in the country for skill development, status of farmers, fiscal discipline?”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App