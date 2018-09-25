Follow Us:
Monday, September 24, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • BJD, other opposition parties suffer from ‘Modi phobia’: Amit Shah

BJD, other opposition parties suffer from ‘Modi phobia’: Amit Shah

Addressing a rally of BJP’s women workers in Puri, Shah said, “Modi-ji says remove poverty, unemployment and insecurity. But the Opposition says remove Modi. This Opposition, including the BJD, suffers from Modi phobia."

Written by Sampad Patnaik | Bhubaneshwar | Published: September 25, 2018 1:07:41 am
Opposition has Modi phobia, BJP President Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India News, Indian Express BJP National President Amit Shah alleged that the Opposition is “breaking India, while (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi-ji is making India”. (PTI/File)

Taking the attack to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his party, BJP president Amit Shah on Monday accused the BJD of colluding with an Opposition which, he alleged, is “breaking India, while (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi-ji is making India”. He also accused all opposition parties, including BJD of suffering from “Modi phobia”.

Addressing a rally of BJP’s women workers in Puri, he said, “Modi-ji says remove poverty, unemployment and insecurity. But the Opposition says remove Modi. This Opposition, including the BJD, suffers from Modi phobia. They have no agenda, principle, or leader.”

Shah said Odisha is number one in harassment of women, fourth in dowry harassment, fifth in number of gangrapes reported and sixth in number of acid attacks among all states.

Responding to Shah, BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Keshari Deb told The Indian Express, “If there are so many problems in Odisha, why is the Centre giving it awards as the best state in the country for skill development, status of farmers, fiscal discipline?”

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Meet the women screenwriters behind some Hollywood classics
Watch Now
Meet the women screenwriters behind some Hollywood classics
Buzzing Now
Advertisement