BJD MP urges MPLAD funds be given to respective state governments

BJD MP from Puri Pinaki Misra on Wednesday urged the Centre that the MPLAD for parliamentarians from different states ought to be allowed to the respective Chief Minister Relief Funds.

“The MPLAD funds that they have taken away for two years should really be put into the kitty of the states either in CM Relief Fund or any other way”, Misra said to journalists. “Ultimately, we get the MPLADs because we are elected MPs of the states. Rather than going to the Consolidated Fund of India, it (MPLAD) should come to the states so they get some ready money”.

Misra also said that most large economies in the world are putting in at least 10 per cent into their GDP towards fighting Corona in their countries. “For instance, USA, a $19 trillion economy, has given almost $2.3 trillion as their package. Our package, in comparison, is very small, miniscule”.

Misra’s comments were directed at the Rs 1.7 lakh crore package, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in March, under Garib Kalyan Yojana that is expected to support unorganised sector workers, especially daily wage workers, as well as urban and rural poor.

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet gave its nod to the temporary suspension of MPLAD Funds during 2020-21 and 2021-22 in view of the adverse impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for 2 years – Rs 7,900 crores – will go to Consolidated Fund of India. The Cabinet also approved an ordinance to reduce the salaries, allowances and pensions of Members of Parliament (MPs), including the Prime Minister, by 30 per cent for one year- the amount to be deployed in the fight against coronavirus.

