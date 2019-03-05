BJD MP Tathagata Satpathy quits active politics to refocus on journalism

Four-term MP and BJD’s chief whip in the outgoing 16th Lok Sabha Tathagata Satpathy on Tuesday surprised his party men by announcing his retirement from active politics. Satpathy, sitting MP from Dhenkanal, said he will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The reason, he said, is his desire to go back to journalism. “There is a need for more fearless voices in journalism now,” Satpathy, owner and editor of Dharitri, a leading newspaper in Odiya language, told The Indian Express.

“Distancing myself from politics to refocus on journalism,” Satpathy, one of the articulate speakers in the 16th Lok Sabha, said adding: “I realised that politics is not the only means to support people. Social leadership is lacking in this country.”

He expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister and leader of his party Naveen Patnaik for his support throughout his terms. Satpathy was a member of Odisha assembly 1990-95. He has also been the member of 12th, 14th and 15th Lok Sabha.

The 62-year-old leader said he wanted to give an opportunity to youngsters to come up in politics. “Also a dire need to leave space for young change makers and policy formulators,” he said.

Being a doting father, he also succumbed to the pressure of his son who wanted him to quit politics.