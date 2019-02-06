Toggle Menu
BJD MP Ladu Kishore Swain passes away at 71https://indianexpress.com/article/india/bjd-mp-ladu-kishore-swain-passes-away-5571204/

BJD MP Ladu Kishore Swain passes away at 71

He was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar late last night due to kidney ailments. Swain was member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 2004 to 2009. He was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha in May 2014.

Swain passed away on Wednesday at the age of 71.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP from Aska Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha, Ladu Kishore Swain passed away late Tuesday night at the age of 71. He was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar late last night due to kidney ailments, reports ANI.

Swain was member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 2004 to 2009. He was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha in May 2014.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences over the loss.

Born on July 8, 1947 at Pathara in Ganjam district, Swain also served as member of several committees– Standing Committee on Rural Development, Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes and Consultative Committee of Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The BJD MP was Chairman of Panchayat Samiti from 1984-1990 and 1992-95.

From 2002 to 2004, he was member of the Zilla Parishad.

Advertising

Swain held position as the President of CARD Bank from 1992-95.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Hindu Mahasabha leader Pooja Pandey arrested for recreating Mahatma Gandhi's assassination
2 Delhi NCR receives light showers today, thunderstorm expected in parts of northern India
3 Zero tolerance to sexual assault': Kerala Catholic body issues guidelines to church personnel