BJD MP Ladu Kishore Swain passes away at 71

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP from Aska Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha, Ladu Kishore Swain passed away late Tuesday night at the age of 71. He was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar late last night due to kidney ailments, reports ANI.

Swain was member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 2004 to 2009. He was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha in May 2014.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences over the loss.

Shocked to hear the demise of Sri Ladu Kishore Swain, MP, Aska. Convey my deep condolences to the bereaved family. Late Sri Swain was an able parliamentarian as well as a distinguished member of state legislature. His loss is profound. May his soul rest in peace. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 6, 2019

Born on July 8, 1947 at Pathara in Ganjam district, Swain also served as member of several committees– Standing Committee on Rural Development, Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes and Consultative Committee of Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The BJD MP was Chairman of Panchayat Samiti from 1984-1990 and 1992-95.

From 2002 to 2004, he was member of the Zilla Parishad.

Swain held position as the President of CARD Bank from 1992-95.