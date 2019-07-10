BJD member opposes Customs duty on newsprint import

Toggle Menu
In her Budget speech last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a 10% Customs duty on import of newsprint, uncoated paper used for printing of newspapers and lightweight coated paper used for magazines.

Anubhav Mohanty, the MP from Kendrapara, said the government should instead come up with special packages for the print media to ensure its continuity.

BIJU JANATA Dal (BJD) Lok Sabha member Anubhav Mohanty said the government’s move to impose 10% Customs duty on import of newsprint was “another step towards eliminating the newspaper industry altogether”.

Mohanty, the MP from Kendrapara, said the government should instead come up with special packages for the print media to ensure its continuity. “The country is headed towards digitisation, yet we cannot deny the reality of our nation where, in every household, it is a practice to read the newspaper first thing in the morning. Hence, there should be clarity on which goods should be taxed and which should be left alone,” he said.

