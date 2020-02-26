BJD leaders say party may support BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo) Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

Eight months after Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik announced support for the BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from the state Ashwini Vaishnaw, the buzz is that Patnaik could support another candidate from the saffron party for the Upper House.

A senior BJD leader, requesting anonymity, said, “BJD support for a BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha is expected as our party seeks cordial relations with the Centre. It can help BJD get critical support for the establishment of a Vidhan Parishad (state Legislative Council).”

In exchange, the leader said that the BJD may offer one or even two of the four Rajya Sabha seats in the state that will fall vacant by April.

The arrangement could be finalised during Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Odisha later this month.

Likening Rajya Sabha nominations to a “hidden chess game”, BJP MLA Bishnu Sethi on Tuesday told journalists, “BJP will try to send at least one person (from Odisha).”

Leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA Pradipta Naik added, “We are 23 (of 147 legislators in the state Assembly). What is the harm in contesting?”

