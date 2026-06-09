BJD hit by mounting defections, Naveen Patnaik moves to restore order

Two years after the party’s defeat in the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik has convened a meeting of leaders who contested on the party ticket at 4 pm on Wednesday. This comes amid a series of defections of BJD grassroots leaders to Odisha’s ruling BJP and allegations of a communication gap between the party leadership and senior leaders.

While BJD sources said this would be Patnaik’s first such large deliberation since the electoral setback, the timing of the meeting assumes significance: it comes immediately after his week-long visit to Delhi, from where he returned only on Sunday.

According to BJD insiders, a series of discussions on the party’s future were held in Delhi during Patnaik’s stay in the national capital, and a roadmap was drawn up to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots amid internal discord within the party.

Patnaik’s latest move appears to be an attempt to restore order ahead of the crucial panchayat and civic body polls due in six months.

“Despite its defeat, the BJD continues to have a strong organisational base at the grassroots level. Patnaik still enjoys immense popularity among the masses and the party remains united under his leadership. Cadres at the grassroots are ready to fight the BJP on the ground. We will not allow the party to lose its relevance,” said a senior BJD leader.

The leader said Patnaik is expected to send a strong message at the June 10 meeting, especially to leaders who lost in the 2024 polls, urging them to gear up for a renewed political battle against the ruling BJP.

BJD sources said the defeated leaders will also get an opportunity to directly interact with the party president and air their grievances. Patnaik may also seek feedback from them to chart the party’s future course of action.

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Senior BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said issues pertaining to party organisation, implementation of the special intensive revision, and agitation programmes against the BJP government are among the agenda items for the June 10 meeting.

“Issues related to the party’s preparation for the forthcoming panchayat and civic body polls will also be discussed and conveyed to the party president,” said Mishra.

Even as Patnaik’s health issues and advanced age — he is 79 — remain challenges for the party, along with the lack of a clear succession plan, BJD sources said he remains fully active and serious about the party organisation and its future.

More such meetings are likely to be held in the future, a BJD leader said.