BJD block chairperson attacked in office chamber; Naveen Patnaik blames ‘BJP goondas’

Political slugfest intensified in Odisha over attack on a BJD elected block chairperson at Sheragada that falls under Hinjili — the assembly constituency of Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik.

Sheragada block chairperson Krushna Chandra Nayak was brutally assaulted in his office chamber by a group of miscreants Tuesday evening. He was immediately rushed to the Sheragada hospital and later to the MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur. As his condition deteriorated, he has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Former chief minister Patnaik, who visited the hospital to take stock of Nayak’s health condition, alleged that the block chairperson was assaulted by “BJP goondas”.