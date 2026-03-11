BJD block chairperson attacked in office chamber; Naveen Patnaik blames ‘BJP goondas’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Political slugfest intensified in Odisha over attack on a BJD elected block chairperson at Sheragada that falls under Hinjili — the assembly constituency of Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik.
Sheragada block chairperson Krushna Chandra Nayak was brutally assaulted in his office chamber by a group of miscreants Tuesday evening. He was immediately rushed to the Sheragada hospital and later to the MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur. As his condition deteriorated, he has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.
Former chief minister Patnaik, who visited the hospital to take stock of Nayak’s health condition, alleged that the block chairperson was assaulted by “BJP goondas”.
“I’m shocked to find the chairman of one of the blocks in my assembly constituency has been badly injured by the BJP goondas. If this is the state of affairs in the leader of the opposition’s constituency. You can imagine what is happening all over the state,” said Patnaik.
According to hospital sources, the condition of Nayak is stated to be stable though he has sustained severe head injuries.
The BJD leaders organised a protest demonstration in front of Sheragada police station, condemning the brutal attack and police inaction over the issue.
Police said at least five persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack while the probe is on to trace more people. Sources said alleged dispute over tender could be the reasons behind the attack.
The issue has also rocked the state assembly, with the BJD MLAs seeking immediate action against the culprits. There was a heated exchange of words between the members of the treasury bench and opposition members over the prevailing law-and-order situation in Odisha.
Senior BJD leader Pramila Mallik said the state government, instead of protecting the elected representatives, was harassing them through the ruling party workers.
“Not just the elected leaders, the ruling party goondas also harass the officials in government offices. If this will continue, we will launch a massive protest against the government,” said Mallik.
The Congress MLAs also condemned the incident and demanded action against the culprits. The BJP MLAs countered the BJD’s charges citing the incidents during the BJD regime — including killing of a cabinet minister and other incidents, and the rising crime against women.
