BJD backs triple talaq bill, YSRCP opposes, TRS stays away

On Tuesday, they each chose their own path — the BJD (7 members in RS) supported the Bill, YSRCP (2 members) opposed it and TRS (6 members) remained absent from the debate and vote.

Though the BJD backed the Bill, party leader Prasanna Acharya opposed the criminalisation of instant triple talaq. (File)

Odisha’s BJD, Andhra Pradesh’s YSRCP and Telangana’s TRS, the parties that are in power in their respective states, have a total of 15 members in Rajya Sabha. On Tuesday, they each chose their own path — the BJD (7 members in RS) supported the Bill, YSRCP (2 members) opposed it and TRS (6 members) remained absent from the debate and vote.

Though the BJD supported the Bill, party leader Prasanna Acharya opposed the criminalisation of instant triple talaq. “Even without the knowledge and without the consent of the victim, any of her relatives can go to the police station and drag the woman to the court also,” he said, asking the government to rethink the provision. He said “only the woman, the victim, should be given permission or should be allowed to lodge a complaint with the police, if she so likes”.

He said this “is social reformation” and “we want to emancipate the women, free them from torture and remove the social stigma”.

YSRCP’s V Vijayasai Reddy said if the husband is imprisoned for three years, it closes all doors for reconciliation. Opposing the Bill, Reddy said it “wrongly punishes for a non-existent act” and, making it a non-bailable offence, is “very stringent”. “…punishment of three years imprisonment is against the doctrine of proportionality of jurisprudence,” Reddy said.

