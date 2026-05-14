BITS Pilani Goa grapples with ‘suicide contagion’ as another student pursuing PhD takes his own life

Six student deaths have been reported at the BITS Goa campus since December 2024.(Credit: Facebook/bitsgoaofficial)

A 26-year-old student pursuing PhD at BITS Pilani’s Goa campus allegedly died by suicide at his rented accommodation here outside the college campus on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday morning. A purported suicide note recovered from the spot stated that no one was responsible for his death, said police, adding that they have initiated inquest proceedings.

Six student deaths have been reported at the BITS Goa campus since December 2024. In the aftermath of the suicide cases at the institute in September last year, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had announced an inquiry by a district-level monitoring committee. The committee conducted an assessment of the institutional ecosystem, student support mechanisms and mental-health response framework at the campus, and submitted its report to the government on February 2.