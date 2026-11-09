Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP over demolition of Bismillah Khan’s Varanasi house, officials deny role

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sparked a political row after criticizing the BJP over the partial demolition of shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan’s ancestral house in Varanasi, calling it an attack on India's shared cultural legacy.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNov 9, 2026 10:57 AM IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government over the partial demolition of Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan’s house in Varanasi, alleging a political disregard for India's artistic heritage.Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government over the partial demolition of Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan’s house in Varanasi, alleging a political disregard for India's artistic heritage.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday slammed the BJP over the demolition of a portion of shehnai maestro Bismillah Khan’s house in Varanasi, calling it an attack on the country’s shared legacy.

In a post on X, Yadav called the BJP and its allies “orthodox conservatives with a narrow mindset” and said destroying the legacy of a Bharat Ratna awardee amounted to dishonouring the country.

Soon after the SP leader’s social media post, Varanasi Municipal Corporation officials denied any role in the demolition, saying the late musician’s family had carried it out on its own after turning down the civic body’s offer to set up a museum at the site.

Family members of Bismillah Khan also rejected Yadav’s claims.

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VMC denies involvement in demolition

Rejecting Yadav’s claim, the VMC said discussions were held with Bismillah Khan’s family regarding the establishment of a museum at his residence, as the corporation has initiated a project to honour the city’s eminent personalities.

“However, the family did not give their consent to this proposal,” VMC Public Relations Officer Sandeep Srivastava said. Consequently, the building was demolished by the family. As the municipal corporation did not receive consent for the project, it could not develop the museum, nor did it play any role in the demolition process, he added.

Chowk police station SHO Vijay Kumar Shukla confirmed that the property owner carried out the demolition independently. Police noted that the VMC had previously issued a notice regarding the building’s poor structural condition. Shukla added that an internal dispute among family members regarding certain portions of the property had been resolved at the police station, allowing the owner to proceed with the work.

Mohammad Sibtain, the grandson of Bismillah Khan said that the 90-year-old structure was extremely dilapidated and demolished with the full consent of the family. He stated that the family is receiving complete support from the administration without any political interference. Sibtain further clarified that a museum dedicated to preserving items associated with the shehnai maestro will be established on the first floor of the newly reconstructed building.

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