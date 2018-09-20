Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Mulakkal relieved of his duties, Bishop Gracias to take charge

Bishop Franco Mulakkal. Express photo. Bishop Franco Mulakkal. Express photo.

In the wake of the Kerala-nun rape controversy, Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been temporarily relieved of his pastoral duties by the Vatican, an official release from the Catholic Bishop Conference of India confirmed on Thursday. Mulakkal was accused of raping the nun multiple times.

Mulakkal, who is the bishop at the diocese of Jalandhar, is facing a probe by a Special Investigation team of the Kerala police in the case.

He had requested the Catholic Conference to be relieved of his duty. “Having considered all circumstance, the holy father has accepted this request of Bishop Mullaka and has appointed Bishop Agnelo Rufino Gracias, Auxilay Bishop eneritus of the Archdiocese of Bombay as apostolic administrator of the diocese of Jalandhar, sede plena et ad nutum Sanctae, Sedis, with immediate effect. Our prayers accompany Bishop Gracias as he takes on this responsibility,” said the release.

Meanwhile, the Kerala police has said a decision on apprehending bishop Franco Mulakkal would be taken in a day or two. Following a seven-hour interrogation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Kerala police resumed questioning the bishop on Thursday.

Kerala DGP Loknath Behra said the investigating officer would decide on whether to arrest him once the examination was over. “After examining him only a decision will be taken. A decision will be definitely taken today or tomorrow after the interrogation,” Behera told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court agreed to hear Mulakkal’s anticipatory bail plea on September 25. The court also asked the state government to file an affidavit.

