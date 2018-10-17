Rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal gets rousing reception in Jalandhar

Rape accused Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal released on bail, in Kottayam on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. (Source: PTI) Rape accused Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal released on bail, in Kottayam on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. (Source: PTI)

Rape accused Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mullakal was given a rousing welcome by the Diocese of Jalandhar on Wednesday after his release on conditional bail.

Mulakkal reached Bishop’s House in Jalandhar at around 5:00 pm and was welcomed by a large number of supporters including nuns, who had outnumbered others, and the current administrative Bishop, Agnelo Gracias. Posters featuring Franco and Gracias, including a ‘Hearty Welcome’ sign at the entrance, were put up in and around Bishop House.

The entire road leading to Bishop House was jam-packed from both sides with hundreds of Mullakal supporters who raised slogans and recited prayers. A nun present in the crowd said that she had come from Gurdaspur Church along with several other nuns just to express solidarity with the Bishop.

Enthused supporters also showered flower petals on Mulakkal’s vehicle as it entered Bishop’s House and later garlanded him.

Bishop was in Pala jail in Kerala after his arrest on September 21. He had stepped down from his post before leaving for Kerala to join investigation on September 19. He was granted bail on October 15 by Kerala High Court after it was twice rejected by lower courts.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App