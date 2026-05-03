Bishnupur violence: 25 days after attack, family claims bodies of 2 minors killed in blast

The mortal remains of the two minors killed in the Tronglaobi bomb blast incident in Bishnupur have been claimed by their family after 25 days.

The two minors — a five-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister — succumbed to their injuries after suspected militants attacked a private residence with a rocket-like bomb. Their mother, who was sleeping with the children at the time of the incident, was also injured.

Sources said the bodies of the two minors were handed over following a request from the family.

“Following the family’s request, the bodies of the two minors were handed over. There was no separate agreement between the state and the family. The state stands by its earlier stance when it comes to the JAC’s demands,” an official source said.