Bishnupur violence: 25 days after attack, family claims bodies of 2 minors killed in blast

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The mortal remains of the two minors killed in the Tronglaobi bomb blast incident in Bishnupur have been claimed by their family after 25 days.
The two minors — a five-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister — succumbed to their injuries after suspected militants attacked a private residence with a rocket-like bomb. Their mother, who was sleeping with the children at the time of the incident, was also injured.
Sources said the bodies of the two minors were handed over following a request from the family.
“Following the family’s request, the bodies of the two minors were handed over. There was no separate agreement between the state and the family. The state stands by its earlier stance when it comes to the JAC’s demands,” an official source said.
A Joint Action Committee (JAC) was formed in connection with the killing of the two minors. Its main demand is that those involved in the incident be booked, among others.
The state government has assured that it will provide the father, who is currently serving in the Border Security Force (BSF), a job in the state force with an equivalent rank. The mother, who works as a nurse at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati, will be offered an equivalent service in Manipur.
Earlier, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh had appealed to the families of the two deceased children to accept the bodies. He said efforts were underway to identify the perpetrators and that agencies were in constant touch with the families.
Following the deaths of the minors on April 7, tensions escalated after a CRPF post in Gelmol, Churachandpur district, located about 500 metres from the attack site, was stormed by protestors. Two people were killed after CRPF personnel opened fire. Protestors had alleged that CRPF personnel failed to prevent the attack.
The case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). So far, five suspects believed to be members of the banned United Kuki National Army (UKNA) have been arrested.
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