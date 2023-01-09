BIS publishes standards for USB Type C charging ports, cables

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Monday published standards for USB Type C receptacles, plugs and cables, which are aimed at providing common charging solutions for smartphones and other electronic devices sold in the country.

In a statement, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said the BIS has published three “significant” Indian standards in the area of electronics.

The first is the Indian standard for digital television receivers with built-in satellite tuners. According to the statement, the Bureau of Indian Standards, through its technical committee, published an Indian Standard IS 18112:2022 speciﬁcation for television with built-in satellite tuners. TVs manufactured as per this Indian standard would enable reception of free-to-air TV and radio channels just by connecting a dish antenna with LNB mounted on a suitable place, at rooftop/side wall of the building, according to the statement.

“The second standard is Indian Standard for USB Type C receptacles, plug and cables. Bureau of Indian standards has published Indian standard IS/IEC 62680-1-3:2022 USB Type-C® Cable and Connector Speciﬁcation. This Indian standard is adoption of existing International standard IEC 62680-1- 3:2022,” said the statement.

“This standard provides requirements for USB Type-C port, plug and cables for use in various electronic devices like mobile phone, laptop, notebook etc,” it added.

This standard will provide common charging solutions for smartphones and other electronic devices sold in the country. consumers will no longer need to buy diﬀerent chargers every time they buy a new device. This will help in achieving the government’s mission to reduce e-waste and move towards sustainable development, the statement said.

The move comes in wake of steps taken by the ministry on the common charge issue. The ministry had constituted an inter-ministerial task force on the issue.

A “broad consensus” had emerged among stakeholders on the adoption of USB Type – C as a charging port for electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops, during a meeting of the taskforce on November 16, 2022.

As per the statement, the third is Indian standards for video surveillance systems. The Bureau of Indian Standards, through its technical committee on Alarms and Electronic Security Systems, has developed a series of Indian Standards (IS 16910) on video surveillance systems for use in security applications. IS 16910 series of standards is an adoption of the International Standard IEC 62676 series, the statement said.

The standard provides a detailed outline of all the aspects of a video surveillance system such as requirements for its components like camera devices, interfaces, system requirements and tests to ascertain the image quality of the camera devices and also specific guidelines on eﬃcient installation of the system, the statement added.

“Considering the constantly evolving technology in the security industry and the abundant options of VSS to choose from it has become cumbersome for the common person, be it the installers/ specifiers/ users, to pick the right set of VSS that exactly ﬁts his intended use. This series of Standards would assist customers, installers and users in establishing their requirements, determining the appropriate equipment required for their intended application, and also provide means of evaluating objectively the performance of the VSS. This will also help in making the surveillance system more secure, robust and cost-effective,” it said.

“Video Surveillance System (VSS) is an essential security component that is used almost everywhere to capture any unwanted activity. Due to the multitude of video cameras oﬀered for sale in the marketplace, and the seemingly inﬁnite variety of camera features and options available, eﬀorts to procure the right video surveillance system that produce images of suitable quality for the intended use have become confusing and technically challenging. Also, the owners and or installers do not have a clear idea of the purpose of each video surveillance system and the level of detail needed to achieve that purpose,” it added.