Birthday celebration turns fatal in Jammu after cake-smearing dispute

A birthday celebration in Jammu turned fatal after a man attacked and killed his friend with a sharp-edged weapon following a dispute over cake being smeared on his face, police said on Friday.
Police arrested the accused, Neeraj alias “Anshu”, and his brother Rishu in connection with the murder.
According to a PTI report, the incident took place around 9 pm on Thursday near Lower Roop Nagar. The Police Post Government Medical College Jammu informed Janipur police that an injured man, identified as Pawan Nair alias “Sameer”, had been brought to GMC Jammu by his friends John Sotra, Gaurav Singh and Sugandh Bhatti. Doctors declared Nair brought dead.
A police team from Janipur police station subsequently reached the hospital and began an investigation.
Preliminary investigation found that Neeraj was celebrating his birthday on the roadside near Lower Roop Nagar, where his friends, including Nair, were present. His brother Rishu was also accompanying him.
During the cake-cutting, Nair allegedly smeared cake on Neeraj’s face, triggering a verbal argument between the two. Their friends intervened and pacified them, but Neeraj allegedly became enraged and attacked Nair with a “khokhri” that he was carrying.
“The injured was immediately shifted to GMC Jammu, where he was declared brought dead,” said the police spokesperson.
Police said Nair suffered a grievous injury to his neck in the attack.
Following the incident, Janipur police registered a murder case and arrested Neeraj and Rishu.
Police are also recovering the weapon allegedly used in the offence, while further investigation is underway.
The deceased’s body has been shifted to the GMC mortuary for a post-mortem examination, PTI reported.