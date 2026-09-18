Birthday celebration turns fatal in Jammu after cake-smearing dispute

Police investigate the murder of a man following a dispute during a birthday celebration in Jammu’s Lower Roop Nagar. (Image for representation: AI- Generated Gemini)

A birthday celebration in Jammu turned fatal after a man attacked and killed his friend with a sharp-edged weapon following a dispute over cake being smeared on his face, police said on Friday.

Police arrested the accused, Neeraj alias “Anshu”, and his brother Rishu in connection with the murder.

According to a PTI report, the incident took place around 9 pm on Thursday near Lower Roop Nagar. The Police Post Government Medical College Jammu informed Janipur police that an injured man, identified as Pawan Nair alias “Sameer”, had been brought to GMC Jammu by his friends John Sotra, Gaurav Singh and Sugandh Bhatti. Doctors declared Nair brought dead.