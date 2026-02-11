‘Remembered as Birsa Munda?’: Rajasthan MP Rajkumar Roat’s remark on Madvi Hidma forces Lok Sabha chair to intervene

Rajasthan MP Rajkumar Roat caused a minor flutter in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday by comparing slain Communist Party of India (Maoist) guerrilla fighter Madvi Hidma with revolutionary tribal leader Birsa Munda, saying, “Maybe for the future generations he will be remembered as Birsa”.

Hidma, the commander of CPI (Maoist)’s Battalion 1, was responsible for several attacks on security forces over the past decade that led to hundreds of casualties. He was killed by security forces in Andhra Pradesh last year.

“Today 150th anniversary of Birsa Munda is being celebrated. We are proud of this. But who was Brisa Munda? He was an anti-national for the zamindars and the British at the time. Today, he is a revolutionary, a God, and an ideal for us. He used to fight for jal (water), jungle and zameen (land). Today, Hidma is a Naxalite in your eyes in today’s perspective. Maybe for the future generations, he will be remembered as Birsa,” the Bharat Adivasi Party MP said while participating in the debate over the Union Budget.