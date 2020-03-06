Birmingham University to design Indian Railway ‘digital twin’ in Europe

As per the agreement, the University’s Centre for Railway Research and Education will develop the digital twin model to clone the realtime train movement data of the four corridors. (Representational image) As per the agreement, the University’s Centre for Railway Research and Education will develop the digital twin model to clone the realtime train movement data of the four corridors. (Representational image)

For the first time in India, the University of Birmingham will design a “digital twin” of the Indian Railway corridor to help the national transporter trial the ultra-modern signalling system— the 4G-based European Train Control System (ETCS) level 2 on four routes.

Indian Railways, last month, entered into an agreement with the University of Birmingham, which offers Masters and other postgraduate courses in Railway Safety and Control Systems, for this advanced technological aid.

As per the agreement, the University’s Centre for Railway Research and Education will develop the digital twin model to clone the realtime train movement data of the four corridors— Nagpur-Bandra (175 km), Jhansi-Bina (155 km) Yerraguntalla-Renigunta (165 km) and Vizianagram-Palasa (145 km)— where the transporter is going to trial ETCS Level-2, an approximately Rs 1700 crore project for which global industry majors are in the fray.

ETCS-Level 2 is a complex system of electronic devices installed along tracks to convey train signals to a computer fitted in the locomotive, doing away with the need for track-side signal indicators. The main feature is that the devices fitted in the tracks get synced continuously to reflect the current signals on the route and to update that information in a running locomotive via wireless frequency. It negates the possibility of collision as trains are electronically prevented from jumping signals and, even if they do, the locomotive comes to a halt automatically. Globally, including Europe, the wireless technology war originally based on the 3G-Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM), while India looking at a futuristic 4G Long-term Evolution (LTE) based system.

Since Indian railway corridors are equipped with the old signalling system, the digital twin will show how these corridors will behave once the sophisticated ETCS Level-2 system is installed in them thereby eliminating the chances of error and unpleasant surprises in the trials.

The software module will also show Indian Railways, through the digital twin, how much benefits are available once the ETCS-Level 2 is superimposed into the corridors— capacity enhancement, increased safety of operations and possibly an increase in speed as well, policymakers said. The tender of the trial of the system on four routes will be awarded soon.

Since Indian Railways does not have the in-house capability to design this kind of a complex software module, the digital twin will help Indian Railways in its signalling upgrade in the future. This year, the government has approved the ETCS Level-2 system to be installed in the routes along Golden Quadrilateral and its diagonals for an estimated cost of around Rs 30,000 crore, sources said. The national transporter has also decided to equip its Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah semi-high speed corridors with this system when the upgrade project happens.

A couple of years ago, Railways had planned to convert its entire broad gauge network running on the few-generations-old automatic signalling system into ETCS Level 2 in one go for about Rs 78,000 crore. While that plan did not take off, the idea subsequently was to trial the system and learn from the experience on four corridors.

